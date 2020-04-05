coronavirus testing

Coronavirus scammers use fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites to steal DNA, personal information in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- State and local officials in Kentucky are warning against "pop-up" COVID-19 testing sites which offer quick results for cash.

A self-proclaimed medical marketing company set up makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville with workers dressed head to toe in hazmat gear.

Metro Council President David James and Louisville advocates have been hunting down who they call fake COVID-19 testers, reported WDRB.

Local officials said the scammers are charging more than $200 a test and using people's DNA and personal information.

"It's really Medicaid fraud, is what it actually is. There is no reason that you should spend $240 dollars for a COVID test," James said. "And they're using the same gloves on Person A that they used on Person B, that they used on Person C."

Officials said the group may be from Illinois, and believe they are the same people who claimed to test people's DNA for diseases last year.

"They're the scum of the Earth and they're preying on the poorest of the poor, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get them the [explicit] out of Kentucky," James said.

The experts at the Better Business Bureau warn that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyillinoiscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamscoronavirus test
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
COVID-19 testing sites open for pediatric patients
First use of rapid test for coronavirus happening on Long Island
More New Jersey counties opening drive-thru coronavirus testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio at Brooklyn Navy Yard
Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19
NYC closes city-run dog parks due to overcrowding
Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
Show More
White House sending Suffolk County 200,000 masks
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
American Airlines dramatically cuts service to NYC
Fired Amazon worker to lead protest in Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News