Family, attorney issue ultimatum in search for missing New Jersey teen girl

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A desperate search underway in New Jersey for a teenager who was last seen on Friday.An attorney for the teenager's family, Jef Henninger, say 17-year-old Ashley Combs attends Toms River High School North.Henninger says they believe someone took Combs, and will give them until Tuesday morning to drop her off at any police station.If that doesn't happen, the attorney says they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.Full statement below:"I want to send a very clear message to the person or persons that may have Ashley. She is a minor and you have committed a very serious crime. We are giving you 24 hours to drop her off at any police station. If that is done, the family will not focus on what you have done. They will just be happy that she is back home. However, if she is not returned by 9am on Tuesday, the family will not stop until she is found and she will be found. When that happens, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. You cannot even begin to comprehend the legal nightmare that you could be facing. I encourage you for Ashley's sake and your own family's sake to do the right thing before Tuesday morning."Anyone with credible information is encouraged to call the Toms River Police Department. As of now, the family believes that Ashley is still somewhere in New Jersey.