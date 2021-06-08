Family, friends mourn retired NYPD officer shot outside pizzeria in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10759433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPYD officials give an update on the deadly shooting involving a reitred officer in Brooklyn.

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Charges have not yet been filed against anyone involved in the shooting that killed a retired police officer in Brooklyn.Thomas Marrinan, 57, died after he was shot in the torso during a confrontation at 3rd and Church avenues in the Kensington section Monday night, police say.Marrinan, a retired NYPD officer, heard someone was threatening an 86-year-old man at a nearby pizzeria and stopped in along with a 53-year-old retired correction officer to end the dispute.But as they tried to subdue the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michael Soto of Brooklyn, the retired correction officer pulled out his gun.Police say he fired one round, hitting both Marrinan and Soto."A physical fight ensued," NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta said. "During the fight, the 53-year-old male pulled out his firearm and one round, we believe, was discharged, striking both victims."The bullet sent Soto to the hospital, but killed retired Officer Marrinan.They were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where the officer was pronounced dead."My heart goes out to his family," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. "Really, really horrible loss."As he was shot, his friends rushed over but were unable to help the man who they say helped everyone."He sacrificed himself to help others," friend Sam Saied said. "That's him. That's him. He sacrificed himself to help others. His wife came running, and she was holding him."A friend told Eyewitness News that Marrinan retired a few years ago after working in transit and was a PBA delegate."He's retired, I would say, three, maybe four years," Alan Dubrow said. "Just a swell guy. Continuously grew his hair long so it can be used for people with cancer. He was just one of those guys. Just a terrific human being."It is unknown what led to the initial argument.Soto has six prior arrests. They include:- May 2020 - Strangulation, domestic- March 2019 - order of protection violation- Feb. 2019 - assault, punched person in the nose, likely domestic. Violation of order of protection- Sept .2018 - robbery, another order of protection violation- Nov. 2015 - marijuana sale- Nov. 2006 - possession of a bb gunThe investigation is ongoing.----------