Family of slain undergrad Tessa Majors criticizes 14-year-old's sentence

NEW YORK -- Family members of a slain New York college student says they are not satisfied with the sentence given to a 14-year-old boy involved in the fatal stabbing.

The family of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors said in a statement that there were no "minor actors" in her Dec. 11 murder at a Manhattan park, The New York Times reported.

The 14-year-old boy, who The Times did not name because he is a minor, told police after the slaying that the trio went to the park intending to robbing someone. He admitted to his participation in the mugging but said the other two boys stabbed Majors when she refused to surrender her cellphone.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and on Monday was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile detention center. He will have access to mental health services and be allowed to continue his education.

Two other teenagers involved in the stabbing, Luchiano Lewis and Rashaun Weaver, have been charged as adults and face murder and robbery charges.

