Family of American woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing

The first lawsuit against Boeing was announced Thursday in the deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

CHICAGO -- Lawyers have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Chicago Thursday against Boeing on behalf of a 24-year-old woman who died in last month's Ethiopia Airlines crash.

Samya Stumo, originally from Sheffield, Massachusetts, was on a work trip with Washington D.C. health systems development organization ThinkWell when she was killed in the crash on March 10. She was a niece of Ralph Nader, the consumer rights advocate and past presidential candidate.

Attorneys held a press conference Thursday morning with Samya's parents and her brother. It is the first lawsuit filed on behalf of an American killed in the crash.

"As somebody who has lost the dearest person in my life, I want her death not to be in vain. I don't want anybody else to die," said Samya's mother Nadia Milleron.

The complaint accuses Boeing of negligence, breach of warranty, strict liability, failure to warn and civil conspiracy. A separate claim is being filed against the FAA, attorneys for Stumo's family said.

RELATED: Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Abba, killing all 157 on board. The crash followed another crash in Indonesia involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet. The plane has been grounded until Boeing releases a software fix.

A preliminary report in the crash of the Boeing Max 8 that crashed six minutes after take-off found the attack sensor, a vane that sits outside the cockpit was hit by a bird or foreign object and it was sensor damage at take-off that led to the second 737 Max Crash in five months. The report said the plane's crew performed all recommended procedures by Boeing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
