coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 2 dads use improv to help kids have fun during pandemic

By
BEACON, New York (WABC) -- Two dads more than 1,000 miles apart are finding that improv is helping their families live in the present.

"World's worst pizza maker, toss it, leave it up there for a while," said Eric Saiet, as he plays a game with his family.

When you spend time with Saiet and his family, your pandemic stress may subside.

"A little fun improv game to do with your kids if you're shut-in," he said.

Saiet is a screenwriter who also teaches acting and improv to kids at Compass Arts in Beacon, New York.

He thought improv could play a role right now.

"Parents have a lot right now, juggling working from home, doing a million things, and trying to stay connected to their children. Improv is a great life skill for that," Saiet said.

1,300 miles south of Beacon, in Bradenton, Florida, another dad is also posting videos with his kids.

"We're going to talk about laugh with," said Steve Shenbaun, of Game On. "And we've got food."

Shenbaum uses improv to teach leadership to pro athletes and CEOs, but these small talk videos are for all ages.

"Look, there's no script here, my kids are flawed, I'm flawed, it's not going to be perfect and that's okay not to be perfect, yeah for sure," Shenbaum said.

It turns out Shenbaum and Saiet were best friends and Northwestern University.

Neither knew the other had started posting these videos until their college friends told them.

These old friends know the power of laughter.

"Our world has been turned upside down, it's gritty, raw, it's tough, let's do this together," he said.

"The art of improvisation is being present and agreeing to what your reality is," Saiet said.

Our current reality certainly requires us all to improvise.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew yorkbeaconfloridamedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildrencomedyhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update; NYC to close playgrounds
Recovered New Rochelle COVID-19 patients donating plasma
7 On Your Side Investigates: COVID-19 exacerbates doctor shortages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 update; NYC to close playgrounds
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
Trump says 'life and death' at stake in following guidelines
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
Show More
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
7 On Your Side Investigates: COVID-19 exacerbates doctor shortages
First infant death blamed on COVID-19 in Connecticut
Recovered New Rochelle COVID-19 patients donating plasma
More TOP STORIES News