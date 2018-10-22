The smallest baby ever born at Nassau University Medical Center, weighing in at just 1 pound, 4 ounces, has finally gone home.Hannah Bella Rodriguez, dubbed the "Miracle Baby," was introduced Monday by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and hospital staff members who helped care for her after she was born on July 11.She was officially discharged in a special ceremony at 11 a.m. and now weighs 5 pounds, 5 ounces.Rodriguez was born 13 weeks premature, and at the time her mother received an emergency C-section, she was the size of an average adult's hand.The little girl, one of 450,000 children who are born premature in America each year, was able to grow and stabilize.Hannah's mother, Jennifer Pena, thanked the doctors and nurses. She said her little girl is continuing to attend premature baby appointments."I know everything is going to be OK," she said.----------