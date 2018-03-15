PUERTO RICO

9-year-old boy from New Jersey uses birthday money to help animals in Puerto Rico

Jayden Perez goes to Petco so he can use his birthday money to buy food for anmials in Puerto Rico.

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Just months after holding a Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico, a little boy with a big heart is continuing to aid the hurricane-ravaged island.

Jayden Perez, from Woodland Park, New Jersey, just celebrated his ninth birthday, so he's donating all of his birthday money to the animals abandoned after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.


When Jayden brought his 1,100 donated toys to Puerto Rico in January, he noticed hungry and abandoned animals, said Ana Rosado, his mother.

Now that he has the money, Jayden purchased dog food, cat food and even corn for the roosters. According to a Facebook video, he's also helping people by donating toothbrushes, shampoo, water bottles and more.
A family friend will take the supplies to Puerto Rico in April.

"He will continue to help Puerto Rico in every way possible," Rosado said.

Lucy Yang has the heartwarming story an 8-year-old's toy drive for children in Puerto Rico.



