Broadway star gives birth 2 years after daughter killed by car in Brooklyn

Miles took to Instagram on Saturday to inform followers that she and her husband welcomed Hope Elizabeth into the world.
It was two years ago that the 4-year-old daughter of the Tony Award-winning actress was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn.
Miles was 7-months pregnant at the time of the incident and also lost her unborn child.
Miles' friend's 1-year-old son, Josh Lew, was also killed.
Officials said the driver allegedly suffered a medical condition, lost control of the car and sped through a crowded crosswalk.
