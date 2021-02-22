Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot announces she's pregnant!

This will be is Shirleen and her husband Jesse's third child.
They are already parents to daughters Shayla and Gigi.
"We need a little brightness!" Shirleen said as she made the reveal with an Eyewitness News Accuweather Forecast graphic.
Sam Champion couldn't believe that she kept it a secret.
"I'm so excited, and I know that they want us to go on because that's why they took the tight show, but I want to talk about this for hours!" Eyewitness News' Sam Champion said. "How am I supposed to go on after that!"
Fellow morning team members Anchor Ken Rosato and Heather O'Rourke also shared their congratulations!
