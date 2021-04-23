Family & Parenting

Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York City (WABC) -- Today, we here at Eyewitness News are mourning a member of our family and a good friend.

Erik Paulsen, an engineer at Channel 7 for the past 18 years, died suddenly yesterday.

We so leaned on Erik -- not just for his ability to solve problems and fix things -- but also for his great humor and his creative talent.

He had a passion for storytelling -- and making films. And during this horrible pandemic, Erik didn't just keep us on the air every day, he also worked to help other creative people during these tough times, producing films that supported out of work Broadway actors.

He was always thinking of ways to be part of the solution.

He rode his bike everywhere. He loved to hike. He loved his dogs.

But most of all, he loved his wife, Joan LeFosse, also a longtime colleague of ours at ABC News.

Together, they were an incredible and magical team.

We are stunned by Erik's death, and we will miss him so very much.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnew york cityeyewitness newsfamilywabc
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers
NYPD lieutenant dragged, injured during car stop in Brooklyn
CDC panel recommends lifting J&J COVID vaccine pause
Sons of federal judge killed in hit-and-run remember mother as 'inspiration'
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
Mom charged with murder after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Show More
Disney magic helping children have less stressful hospital stays
Man fatally stabbed inside Queens subway station
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
NY lawmakers want Cross Bronx to be part of infrastructure pan
More TOP STORIES News