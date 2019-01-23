NEW YORK CITY --There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound?
Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas for $140.
The restaurant has several in New York and New Jersey (CLICK HERE for nearest location).
It says its creation is made to order and comes with both ricotta and mozzarella cheese with a pink or blue filling, garlic rolls and salad.
The dish from serves 12 people, including expectant mothers and their growing babies.
For more information, visit VillaItalianKitchen.com/promotions.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube