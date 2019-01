There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound?Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas for $140.The restaurant has several in New York and New Jersey ( CLICK HERE for nearest location).It says its creation is made to order and comes with both ricotta and mozzarella cheese with a pink or blue filling, garlic rolls and salad.The dish from serves 12 people, including expectant mothers and their growing babies.----------