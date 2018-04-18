FAMILY & PARENTING

Hallelujah! Baby has cute reaction to just one word

A baby girl has a sweet response to the word "Hallelujah." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston couple discovered that their baby has a huge reaction any time she hears one word.

Christopher and his wife were at their home when they discovered that their baby girl Yahtai has quite the response to the word "Hallelujah."

In a video, Christopher is playing with his daughter, and the moment he says "Hallelujah," she immediately rests her head on his chest.

The family says that they read the Bible and pray every night, and that's when they noticed Yahtai's reaction.

They shared the sweet moment on YouTube. Watch the entire video above.

