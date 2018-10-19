U.S. & WORLD

Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man in Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on October 19, 2018.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan --
A local pizza shop manager made a pizza delivery over the weekend that has inspired others across the country.

Dalton Shaffer, 18, is a manager at Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek. He received a phone call while at work from the father-in-law of Rich Morgan, a man from Indianapolis, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Shaffer told WWMT-TV, "He was kind of telling me just a little bit about how they used to live in Battle Creek and they were just really big fans of Steve's Pizza and everything likes that."

Shaffer soon learned Rich and his wife Julie Morgan had planned a trip to Michigan for a birthday, primarily to get a pie from the pizza place, but it didn't happen. Rich ended up in the emergency room and when he left the hospital was put under hospice care.

Julie Morgan's father had called to ask if the shop would send a text or card to the family, but Shaffer wouldn't hear it.

Instead he asked what kind of pizza the family wanted and after the pizza shop closed he set out.

Steve's Pizza doesn't deliver in the Battle Creek area, but he drove two pies to a dying man in Indianapolis, which is over a three and a half hour drive each way.

Shaffer said, "They said it meant the world to him they were just really shocked somebody would so that."

Julie took to Facebook to share the valiant story of how the pizza ended up in their house.

Shaffer said, "I never thought it'd be this big in million years."

The 7-hour round trip was worth it for Shaffer to bring some happiness to someone in need.

He said, "I've gotten a lot of phone calls saying people are inspired by the story and they are inspired to do the right thing. I'm just really happy about that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldcancergood newsMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Trump concedes missing journalist likely dead, threatens consequences
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Military dad surprises 1st grade daughter at LI school
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
NYC hospital admits doctor abused children for decades
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City
Woman charged with murder after toddler buried in park
Rapper Cardi B hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn
Suspect sought in string of violent Manhattan robberies
Mega Millions jackpot surges to largest-ever $970 million
UN Ambassador Haley pokes fun at herself at Al Smith Dinner
Trump concedes missing journalist likely dead, threatens consequences
Show More
School bus hits parked car, causes chain-reaction crash
Man accuses NYPD of taking his wheelchair, leaving him on cell floor
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
BB gun sparks lockdown at NYC high school, neighboring college
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
More News