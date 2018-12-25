FAMILY & PARENTING

Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time

EMBED </>More Videos

Recently reunited father and son celebrate Christmas Eve. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey --
Christmas Eve was a chance for Jim Puglia, a Delran High School teacher and football coach, to celebrate the holiday for the first time in his life with the family he never knew he had, including his father.

"To be reconnected with my father for the first time in almost 45 years, it's crazy," Puglia said.

Puglia was raised as an only child by his maternal grandmother. He spent his entire life never knowing who is father was nor that he lived a town over in Pennsauken.

It wasn't until the birth of his first son that he and his wife decided to dig into the family's medical history.

And after an off-and-on 15-year search for his dad, the connection was made using Ancestry.com. Jack Wilhelm was his father.

"That conversation was very interesting. It's a little bit of disbelief at first because you don't know if it's true," Puglia said.

But a 99% DNA match, and the resemblance, was enough for Wilhelm.

"I missed 45 years of his life. I obviously would have loved to have been there for his journey, but like I told him, he was my best kid because he gave me no trouble growing up," Wilhelm said.

While Puglia's birthday is next month, his family says they'll be celebrating a new birthday of August 22 - the day he found out his dad was Wilhelm.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsDNAchristmas evechristmasfamilyPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
NYC's most popular baby names in 2017
How to survive awkward holiday talk with the family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
88-year-old woman struck in face during NYC home invasion
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
$321 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
New York, Los Angeles police trade 'Die Hard' tweets
Show More
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
National Action Network holds Christmas lunch and toy giveaway
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Police K-9 killed, suspect injured in Florida mall shooting
Christmas Eve fire forces 18 families out of their homes in NJ
More News