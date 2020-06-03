Family & Parenting

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism following the death of George Floyd

As the country reacts to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans, you might be wondering how best to broach the topic of race with your younger children. The conversation is an important one to have, as experts say early impressions of race and racism can shape a child's feelings for years to come.

"This moment in time provides people with an opportunity," Candra Flanagan, director of teaching and learning for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, said in a recent interview with our partners at National Geographic. "Adults might want to turn off the TV or be silent. But kids are getting their information and understanding from other places. It makes it that much more important to have these conversations so they aren't getting outside messages different from what [parents] want them to have."

Tune in to this page at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT to for a live talkback with National Geographic reporter Heather Greenwood Davis about talking to kids about race.

Keep reading for some helpful tips from Flanagan and other experts about talking to your children about race or click here to read National Geographic's full story by Heather Greenwood Davis.

  1. Be prepared to talk about race-based events and the emotions that they bring out.
  2. Watch for statements that link race with value judgments. Noticing race isn't racist, but be prepared to correct judgments kids may unknowingly place on those differences.
  3. Help your kids recognize the harm of a racist idea.
  4. Take a look at how people of different races are portrayed in books and movies and consider introducing new representations into your home library.
  5. Make an effort to expand your family's social network to be more inclusive, starting with diversity at playdates and other gatherings.
  6. Don't make talking about race a one-time event. Conversations can naturally occur if you're paying attention to your child's statements.
  7. Don't pretend to have all the answers. If you wish you'd answered a question differently in retrospect, own it.


Click here to read National Geographic's full story by Heather Greenwood Davis about talking to your family about race.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingchildrenprotestrace relationsnatgeogeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peaceful demonstrations, less looting during a night of relative calm
Murphy unveils plan to improve long-term care in state
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up, warnings issued
NY sees lowest COVID hospitalizations, deaths since start of pandemic
Crump expects arrests of all officers involved in Floyd's death
Looter pulled from car after trying to run down officer: NYPD
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
Show More
Sources: Mother, 6-year-old daughter dead in murder-suicide in NJ
Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
NBA presents players with plan for season restart, AP reports
MTA ramping service back up for Phase 1
More TOP STORIES News