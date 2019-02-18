FAMILY & PARENTING

Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A bride-to-be has a lot of people talking about who she is and isn't inviting to her upcoming wedding. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2019.

A bride-to-be has a lot of people talking about who she is and isn't inviting to her upcoming wedding.

Not only does the woman want her guests to eat vegan on her wedding day, she wants them to give up animal products forever.

Anyone who refused was promptly uninvited, including her mom and two cousins, who were bridesmaids.

This might have stayed a private matter, but the bride posted something in a Facebook group called, 'Vegan revolution,' asking for advice about her omnivore family guilt-tripping her into hosting "murderers."

As for reasoning, the bride who is 20, says even though her loved ones were originally invited and agreed to a vegan menu, she couldn't go forward knowing they would go back to eating meat the next day.

She also claims many in her family are anti-vegan and will attack her vegan friends.

At least one of those family members responded, saying they have been nothing but supportive and are hurt by the bride's decision.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingveganfood
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
6 couples at LI nursing home renew wedding vows
Woman loses necklace with mother's ashes at NJ mall
Airman dad surprises son at Long Island high school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mom, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in NYC apartment
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
11-year-old arrested after not reciting Pledge of Allegiance
Friends, family say goodbye to fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen
Brooklyn hot dog vendor recovering after construction accident
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wax statue toppled, loses head at NYC museum
Woman shot in her car by gunman in another vehicle in the Bronx
Show More
Woman removed from JetBlue flight after profanity-laced rant
Suspect followed woman off NYC bus, raped her, police say
LIRR works to cut down troubling trend of 'gate crashing'
Police: Man slashed in Harlem before suspects stole jacket
Sailor in iconic Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
More News