Dive into the sea with Glam Lab for International Mermaid Day

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Happy International Mermaid Day!
The mermaid trend has made a serious splash in pop culture. There's mermaid food, mermaid drinks, mermaid shows like Freeform's Siren and my favorite, mermaid Glam!
So, Glam Lab is celebrating by showing you how to get some the best mermaid inspired looks!
First, we went to Envious Lashes in Midtown for mermaid eyelash extensions!
Since they last for a few weeks, founder, Clementina Richardson applied them in a way that could easily be incorporated into my everyday look, without completely diving into the sea.
Next, we went to down to IGK Salon in Soho for some mermaid hair! We really wanted the hair to make a splash, but I couldn't commit to blue and purple hair for weeks.
So, celebrity colorist, Stephanie Brown dyed some clip-in hair extensions. Stephanie told us, the better the quality of the extension, the better the color will take to the so she used a brand called Glam Seamless!
Once the color was perfect, celebrity hair stylist, Ryan Austin made it look like I came straight out of the ocean.
The mermaid vibes wouldn't be complete without some shimmer and glitter! I used some Pinkie Swear eye shadow and Lemonhead LA glitter paste to really make a splash.
Check out the full video to join in on the International Mermaid Day celebrations!
