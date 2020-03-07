Fashion expert reveals 6 spring 2020 fashion trends to buy now

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the warmer air moves in, it's time to get some new hot looks for spring fashion.Fashion expert Sydney Sadick is here now with the top trending items of the season that women of all ages can wear on a budget.--Crochet is dominating spring 2020 fashion and can easily spice up your wardrobe and knitwear game.--Polka dots will be a popular pattern in dresses, tops, and accessories.--Look out for slouchy, high wasted denim paired with casual sneakers.--Fanny packs are not only back in a big way, but are the perfect hands-free accessory for walking around in the city.--Pastel power suits will be a huge trend this spring. Look for bold suiting combos and wide-leg pleated trousers.--Oversized tote bags are back and perfect for holding all your commuting essentials.----------