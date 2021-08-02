fatal crash

Father, 2 daughters and niece killed in Westville, New Jersey crash

WESTVILLE, New Jersey -- Four family members were killed in a crash on Saturday night in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard in Westville.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old George Ritter, his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 5 and 9, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie.

"I wish I could have her here next to me, give her one last hug because I never got to say goodbye to her," said Kenzie's father, Brian Mammoccio. "She was caring and honest and full of life and spark."

Kenzie Mammoccio, 8, is one of four family members killed in a crash in Westville, NJ on July 31, 2021.



The family was reportedly on their way home from a toddler's birthday party at the nearby Westville Power Boat Association when Ritter crashed into a utility pole.

Throughout the day, mourners gathered at the crash scene to leave flowers, toys and to pay their respects.

"Just to let the family know we were thinking of them. This is a horrific, horrific accident," said Catherine Leone Sunday night.





The four family members were just minutes from home when their lives were tragically cut short. Police have not said what caused the crash.

"Cherish every moment you have with your children because you never know when that moment can be taken away. I only got 8 years with mine," said Mammoccio.

