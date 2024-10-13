NYPD investigating after 2 people struck, killed by car while on a scooter in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people on a scooter were struck and killed by an SUV in Manhattan on Sunday morning.
The collision happened around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of East 106th Street and Third Avenue.
Police say a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the NYPD, the driver of the car remained on the scene of the crash.
Authorities are still investigating what led up to the fatal collision.
