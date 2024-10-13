NYPD investigating after 2 people struck, killed by car while on a scooter in East Harlem

The fatal collision happened just after 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The fatal collision happened just after 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The fatal collision happened just after 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The fatal collision happened just after 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people on a scooter were struck and killed by an SUV in Manhattan on Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of East 106th Street and Third Avenue.

Police say a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the NYPD, the driver of the car remained on the scene of the crash.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the fatal collision.

ALSO READ | Community calls for postpartum care changes after mother dies weeks after giving birth

Sonia Rincon has more on the urgent call by family members and advocates for changes to postpartum care.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.