3 people killed, several injured in Passaic County house fire

A fast-moving fire left multiple people injured, including one firefighter, at a house in New Jersey.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fast-moving house fire in New Jersey.

The two-alarm fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Friday at a home at 29 Ladwick Lane.

Officials say a 65-year-old, a 71-year-old, and a 95-year-old all succumbed to their injuries.

Another person was taken to the hospital for their injuries and is in stable condition.

The flames and smoke were intense when firefighters arrived on the scene. Officials say a firefighter was also injured in the incident.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

