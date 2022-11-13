One man was killed, two other victims wounded in late-night Chelsea shooting

One man was killed and two other victims were injured in a recent Chelsea shooting. Johnny Fernandez has details.

CHELSEA, New York (WABC) -- One man was killed and two other people were injured in Chelsea shooting on Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. and when they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One of them was a 42-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital where we died.

Officials say the other two victims were both shot in the legs and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police started their investigation and closed off the area of 25th Street between 10th and 11th avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO READ | Suspect robs, slashes man in random attack at Union Square subway station

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.