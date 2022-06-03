Man fatally shot on quiet Uniondale street, stunning neighbors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11919581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who blamed his surgeon for pain after an operation bought a rifle and opened fire hours later at a Tulsa medical office, killing four.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Dale Place in Uniondale is a traditional suburban street of manicured lawns and trees.This usually quiet stretch was transformed into a crime scene around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when residents heard gunshots and Nassau County Police arrived to find a man shot and killed inside a car.Police say the man was shot after another car pulled up alongside his vehicle, and multiple shots were fired at the 32-year-old victim.Police said the victim did not live on this street and are trying to figure out why this happened here, and what the connection is between the shooter and victim.Ingrid Gomez lives steps from where the shooting happened and said she's still in disbelief someone was killed in front of her house.Speaking in Spanish, she explained that she heard screaming and someone yelling for help, and then, all of a sudden, police arrived.She was getting ready for bed when the chaos erupted."The truth is, this scares me a lot," said Gomez, who lives here with her two children and husband and is now unsettled about her community's safety."Safety for everyone. It has to be the best it can be," she said.Anyone can share tips about the shooting confidentially with police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------