NJ Detective killed in home invasion, police say

Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion

Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion

Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- New Jersey authorities are investigating after a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was killed during a home invasion.

Bridgeton police were called to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of several suspects allegedly kicking in a front door at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 51-year-old Monica Mosley, shot.

Monica Mosley

Mosley, who is a sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office, died from her injuries at the scene, according to Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari.

Through their investigation, officers were eventually led to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where one of the alleged suspects was ultimately detained for questioning after being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the suspect or released any other information at this time.

Residents in Mosley's South Jersey neighborhood say she loved her job.

"She always loved it. From the time she graduated from the school, she fell in love with the field. It just rolled with her ever since," said Gary Walker Jr. of Bridgeton.

"She was a kind person and she loved her children, her two daughters," added Diane Sapp of Bridgeton.

Mosley began her career at the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office in 2006 as a paralegal specialist before becoming a county detective in 2009, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. During her time at the prosecutor's office, Mosley served on various units, including Trial Teams, the Special Victims Unit, the Community Justice Unit and the Professional Standards Unit (Internal Affairs), where she was assigned as a unit supervisor.

"Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond," Webb-McRae said in a statement. "She served our community with honor, dignity and respect."

Chief Gaimari said he has known Mosley for most of her career, and expressed condolences to her immediate and extended family members and to the staff at the prosecutor's office.

"All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily," the chief said. "It's truly devastating!"

"She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family," Webb-McRae added. "We are resolute in making sure that Monica is remembered for who she was, how she lived and how she touched each of our lives."

"Each of us should be able to feel safe in our homes, and when that safety is broken, it impacts us all," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement. "Sgt. Mosley was a dedicated public servant, known for her commitment to justice and her devotion to her community. We will always be grateful for her service."

Governor Phil Murphy said he was outraged and heartbroken, saying in a statement, "This act of violence impacts our entire law enforcement community and all of New Jersey."

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, officials said.

The investigation is being jointly conducted by the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Bridgeton Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609)-465-1135 or the Bridgeton Police Department.

