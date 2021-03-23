Man fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Brooklyn sidewalk, arrest made

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is an arrest following a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.
Newscopter 7 was above the crime scene just after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hart Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.
The victim, 24-year-old Jose Perez Rivera, suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending against him.
Police are investigating a possible motive.
