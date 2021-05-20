Father and young son among 3 injured in Queens shooting

By Eyewitness News
1 child shot, 2 others injured in Queens triple shooting: Police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens that injured a child and two others.

Police say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at 119-37 178th Street in St. Albans.

They say three people were shot, including a 39-year-old father, identified as Tyshawn Moses, and his 8-year-old son.

Moses was shot in the left leg and foot, and his son was shot in the left shoulder.



A third victim, 57-year-old Robin Rockford, was grazed in his right shin as he was getting out of a vehicle.

The three were standing in front of the location when suspects fired multiple round from a dark-colored sedan, which fled in an unknown direction.

All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive. Police rushed the father and son to the hospital in a cruiser.

Moses' son, who was shot in the shoulder, has been transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center for further treatment.

This is now the third shooting Tyshawn Moses will survive. He was previously shot in 2005 and 2013.

He has 23 prior arrests, 16 of which are sealed.

Nineteen shell casings have been recovered.

Police are looking for that dark-colored sedan, which fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Shots were fired at and by NYPD officers in the Bronx on Wednesday evening on E. 174th St. and Hoe Avenue around 7 p.m.



