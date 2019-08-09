FDNY firefighter rescues 4-year-old from hot car in Queens

By Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A quick-thinking firefighter broke into a hot car in a Queens parking lot Thursday to rescue a 4-year-old boy.

Police say the child was left behind in College Point at about 5:30 p.m. by his father who was off buying drugs.

Several people noticed the child in the back seat and alerted FDNY firefighter Matthew Clinton, who was in the area.

He broke a window to remove the chld from the car.

"The kid was screaming that it was hot," said Clinton. "You could see sweat on his face. I told him that I'm a Firefighter. Dispatch was called, and I asked someone in the crowd to get me something to break the window with. I broke the driver's side window and unlocked the doors. We got the kid out, and within a couple minutes NYPD showed up,"

The boy was taken to Flushing Hospital for observation and was in stable condition.

The father, 42-year-old Jeremie Ram of New Rochelle, told police he was making a quick return at Target but authorities say they discovered he was purchasing pills.

He has been charged with reckless endangerment, acting in a manner dangerous to a child and criminal possession of controlled substance. He had several Xanax pills in his possession, police said.

