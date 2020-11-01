Father, daughter shot while trick-or-treating in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl and her father were among the victims in a triple shooting in Harlem on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a number of shots were fired in front of Fine Fare Supermarket on Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

A father was trick-or-treating with his two daughters at the time. His 8-year-old was dressed as an astronaut and his 6-year-old was dressed as Elsa.

A 36-year-old woman, unrelated to the family, was shot in the arm.

Shortly after that, the father was shot in his arm and his 8-year-old daughter was shot in her shin.

The 6-year-old was not injured.


Once he realized they were both shot, he scooped up his kids and got into a livery cab and took them to the hospital.

All of the victims were released from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

Police say the gunman was wearing all black and ran off after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.

"He had a massive, massive heart. He loved people a lot," his father told Eyewitness News.



