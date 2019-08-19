Father drowns while trying to save son who had fallen in lake

GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- A father drowned while trying to save his toddler son who had fallen in a lake in Orange County.Witnesses say there were about 10 children on a pontoon boat in Greenwood Lake when the accident happened.An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but it was too late.Divers will go out on Monday to try to find the father.The toddler is expected to be okay.----------