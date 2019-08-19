Father drowns while trying to save son who had fallen in lake

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- A father drowned while trying to save his toddler son who had fallen in a lake in Orange County.

Witnesses say there were about 10 children on a pontoon boat in Greenwood Lake when the accident happened.

An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but it was too late.

Divers will go out on Monday to try to find the father.

The toddler is expected to be okay.

