A man is under arrest following a seemingly random attack on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.Two friends had just left a Chase Bank on 60th Street and Lexington Avenue when suddenly an emotionally disturbed person lunged at them with a large knife.It was especially frightening because one of the men was carrying his 17-month-old son.The two men acted fast, subduing the attacker and holding him on the ground while alerting the police.The suspect, 20-year-old Matthew Van Patten, is charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.