Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife in Brooklyn, police say

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is undergoing a psychological evaluation after he allegedly stabbed his son and assaulted his wife.Authorities say the alleged incident happened inside their home on Clinton Avenue following a reported dispute with his wife.The 26-year-old father used the tail end of a metal comb to stab his son in his temple, police said Saturday.The child and his mother were both transported by EMS to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The child was said to be in serious condition.The mother suffered a minor injury to her arm, cops said.Authorities say that two additional children were also found in the apartment, but there is no word yet on their condition.----------