FBI: Man arrested in July 4 attack plot in Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have arrested a man in Ohio they say was planning a terror attack on the 4th of July

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
A suspect has been arrested on terrorism charges in connection with planning an attack on Fourth of July in Cleveland, ABC News sources confirmed.

The unidentified suspect was arrested in Ohio over the weekend.

ABC News has learned the plot involved detonating a bomb around Independence Day, but that's all they're revealing at this time.

VIDEO: FBI discusses arrest in connection to terror attack planned for Fourth of July in Cleveland

During a press conference Monday, FBI officials said the "suspect conducted surveillance in Cleveland and also expressed interest in chopping off heads and hands and disposing of bodies.'

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
terror threatarrestu.s. & worldcrimeinvestigationFBIOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News