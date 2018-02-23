FBI, NYPD reflect on 25th anniversary of World Trade Center bombing

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on the 25th anniversary of the World Trade Center bombing.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum is hosting a month-long series 25 years after the first attack on the twin towers.

Many still vividly remember when a car bomb exploded in the garage of the towers, killing six people and injuring hundreds.

Monday marks the anniversary.

Eyewitness News anchor Rob Nelson talked NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney about the case. See his report in the video player above.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBInypdjames o'neillworld trade centerbombingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News