Fire rips through home in City Line, Brooklyn; goes to 2nd alarm

FDNY battles house fire in Brooklyn

CITY LINE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second alarm fire burned through a home in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on Crescent Street just before 5:30 a.m.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from structure and multiple FDNY units on the scene.



Firefighters were working to keep the flames from spreading to an adjacent home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



