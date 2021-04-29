Fire rips through home in City Line, Brooklyn; goes to 2nd alarm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10556503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.

CITY LINE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second alarm fire burned through a home in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.The fire broke out inside the home on Crescent Street just before 5:30 a.m.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from structure and multiple FDNY units on the scene.Firefighters were working to keep the flames from spreading to an adjacent home.There were no immediate reports of injuries.----------