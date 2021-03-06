Child critically injured after being struck by fire truck on Staten Island

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A child was critically injured after being struck by a fire truck on Staten Island.

The incident happened in Stapleton.

According to police, the FDNY fire truck struck a child at Broad Street near Gordon Street just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

The child was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

The scene still very active at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. We will have updates as information comes in.

