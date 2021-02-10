Several injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in NYC: FDNY

Fire officials say a two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of three-story apartment building on Findlay Avenue just before 9 p.m.
According to the FDNY, four people, including two residents and two firefighters, were injured and taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
Officials say the fire has been extinguished and the incident has been placed under control.
