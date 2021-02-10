Several injured in 2-alarm apartment fire in NYC: FDNY

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday night.

Fire officials say a two-alarm fire broke out on the third floor of three-story apartment building on Findlay Avenue just before 9 p.m.

RELATED | 5 injured, including firefighter, in Bronx apartment fire
According to the FDNY, four people, including two residents and two firefighters, were injured and taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and the incident has been placed under control.

