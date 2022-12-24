  • Watch Now
FDNY member arrested for allegedly vandalizing sukkah in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, December 24, 2022 5:38PM
FDNY member under arrest for allegedly vandalizing sukkah in Manhattan
A member of the FDNY is now under arrest for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A member of the FDNY is under arrest for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah in Manhattan, police said.

Police charged 37-year-old, Marty Party, with criminal mischief for the October incident.

Security camera video shows a person defacing the Chabad Israel Center on the Upper East Side just before the Jewish holiday Sukkot.

A sukkah is a temporary greenery-covered hut where Jews eat during the holiday.

The motive is under investigation.

