FDNY member arrested for allegedly vandalizing sukkah in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A member of the FDNY is under arrest for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah in Manhattan, police said.
Police charged 37-year-old, Marty Party, with criminal mischief for the October incident.
Security camera video shows a person defacing the Chabad Israel Center on the Upper East Side just before the Jewish holiday Sukkot.
A sukkah is a temporary greenery-covered hut where Jews eat during the holiday.
The motive is under investigation.
