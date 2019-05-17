Female teacher accused of sex with former student in upstate New York

WATERLOO, New York (WABC) -- An upstate New York teacher is under arrest, accused of having sex with a 16-year-old former student.Lindsey Halstead, 29, of East Bloomfield, was a gym teacher at Waterloo High School from September of 2014 through February of 2018.State Police say the victim told them Halstead send nude pictures online before arranging to meet up for sex in Seneca Falls in November of 2018.They allegedly had sex in her car behind a Hampton Inn.After leaving Waterloo High School, Halstead worked for the Midlakes School District as a long term substitute teacher through April of 2018, when she was terminated.She is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.The victim reportedly told police that Halstead kept contacting him after the alleged incident, prompting him to block her on social media.The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the State Police in Waterloo at (315)-539-3530.----------