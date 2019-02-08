A 31-year-old teacher's aide is under arrest in New Jersey, accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student.Authorities say Liz Perez, a per diem teacher's aide at Dr. William H. Horton School in Newark, engaged in sexual intercourse with the student over the winter break.The assault allegedly occurred at her home.The child is a student at the school where she is employed.Perez is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.----------