Female teacher's aide at New York City school accused of sexual contact with teen girl

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A female teacher's aide at a New York City public school is under arrest and facing charges for alleged sexual contact with an underage teenage girl.Aleida Rosario, 45, was taken into custody Thursday morning.Authorities say the alleged incident occurred four years ago, when the victim was 16. But she only reported it recently.Rosario is a para-professional at Manhattan High School in Midtown, a campus the school shares with the Beacon School.At this point, it is unclear if the victim was a student or if the alleged contact happened inside or outside of school.Rosario is charged with criminal sex act with a victim less than 17 years of age.----------