Warning about fentanyl laced cocaine after rash of overdoses on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10950240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenage boy has died after being struck by lightning during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm that rolled over Orchard Beach late Thursday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10950003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are warning about fentanyl laced cocaine after at least nine overdoses with at least six deaths over the past eight days.Several police departments and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating the rash of overdoses in the North Fork and Shelter Island, with seven overdoses and five deaths in Southold Town and one fatal overdose in Shelter Island.Authorities are urging anyone who has purchased cocaine or other narcotics recently on the North Fork or Shelter Island or know of a family member or friend who has bought safely dispose of these potentially lethal products.Illicit drug makers often include other ingredients to cut costs by bulking up their product with cheaper nonactive ingredients or to achieve particular effects by adding other drugs to mask poor product quality or imitate the desired effect of the drug itself.For heroin, veterinary anesthetic xylazine is commonly added to intensify its relaxing effect -- and fentanyl is increasingly being used as a substitute.Because fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, a smaller amount of total product can produce similar effects. But adding even just a slightly larger amount of fentanyl than expected can easily result in an overdose.The Town of Southold is offering Narcan trainings this week over Zoom and in-person training at 6 p.m. Thursday at the town's recreation center.The Zoom sessions will be held at 10 a.m. each day through Friday.Contact the Southold Town Supervisor's office at 631-765-1889 for more information on training.Prior to the 2000s, drugs including cocaine and heroin were being "cut," or diluted, with inactive ingredients like sugars to enlarge supply and increase profits.Since then, buyers of cocaine and heroin products frequently receive a cocktail of adulterants that mimic the product's intended effects or mask side effects due to poor quality.Over 70% of cocaine products contain levamisole, a drug for worm infections that increases the intensity and duration of stimulant effects. It was banned in the U.S. in 1999 because it suppresses red and white blood cell production and increases the risk of life-threatening infections and anemia.These side effects are seen at doses over 150 milligrams, and 35% of seized cocaine products in the U.S. exceed that level.Other additives are commonly added to cocaine to intensify effects. Aminorex, a stimulant and appetite suppressant, was withdrawn by the FDA in 1972 after it caused a number of pulmonary hypertension cases that resulted in heart failure and death.Similarly, caffeine is frequently added to intensify the adrenaline rush. While safe when taken alone in lower doses, higher doses of caffeine in combination with other stimulants can induce seizures and heart rhythm problems.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------