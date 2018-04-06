PERSONAL FINANCE

91-year-old Illinois man who married at 82 wins $1 million Powerball prize

OAK BROOK, Illinois --
A 91-year-old won $1 million after matching five numbers in the March 21 Powerball drawing.

Robert Schuit, a retiree, was a lifelong bachelor until he married his wife nine years ago. Schuit has been playing the Illinois Lottery since the very first draw in 1974, but this is his first big win.

"Now I have some cushion," he told the Illinois Lottery.

Schuit said he plans to use some of his winnings to remodel his home.

He bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven at 301 North Cass Avenue in Westmont. The retailer received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

