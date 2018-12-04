PERSONAL FINANCE

Dow plunges nearly 800 points as trade jitters rattle investors

NEW YORK --
Stocks took a nosedive on Wall Street as investors worried that a U.S.-China trade truce reached over the weekend wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank almost 800 points Tuesday.

Boeing and Caterpillar, two major exporters which would have much to lose of trade tensions don't ease, weighed the most on the Dow.

Bond prices soared sharply, sending yields lower, as traders shoved money into lower-risk investments.

