U.S. & WORLD

Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled at new home outside New York Stock Exchange

EMBED </>More Videos

Ken Rosato has video of the unveiling Monday morning outside the New York Stock Exchange.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
The famed "Fearless Girl" statue that was near Wall Street was unveiled at her new home outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

A dedication ceremony took place Monday morning outside the exchange.

The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan last week.

For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.



It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.

A plaque was placed at the Wall Street location.

WATCH Monday morning's unveiling ceremony

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldfearless girl statueNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Fire that destroyed Jehovah's Witnesses church ruled an arson
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
More u.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
How to succeed when faced with Sears service problems
Dow plunges nearly 800 points as trade jitters rattle investors
Schumer says Marriott should pay to replace hacked passports
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
1 person dead in Farmingville house fire
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Massive 5-alarm fire under control in Philly, 50 evacuated
Trump considering several candidates for chief of staff
Show More
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Small plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course
More News