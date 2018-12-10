The famed "Fearless Girl" statue that was near Wall Street was unveiled at her new home outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.A dedication ceremony took place Monday morning outside the exchange.The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan last week.For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.A plaque was placed at the Wall Street location.------