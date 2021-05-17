7 On Your Side

How to stop those unwanted robocalls

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They are a nuisance that seemingly never end: unwanted robocalls.

In February, automated telemarketing phone calls spiked, hitting 4.6 billion nationwide.

That represented an increase of more than 15% in just one month.

But 7 On Your Side has just the ticket to stop the spoofs.

The golden rule: if your phone rings and you don't know the number, simply don't pick up.

But if you do, and the recording or caller asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, don't. Scammers use this trick to identify potential targets.

Also, never respond to any questions asked during a robocall, especially those you might be tempted to answer by saying "yes."

You might want to consider downloading a third party call-blocking app or sign up for your phone carrier's call-blocking service. But some of these apps charge a fee.

Many cellphone carriers offer a "white-listing" tool that allows calls only from numbers in your contact list.

The only downside of this is that it blocks calls from people not on your contact list, like, say a delivery person.

Here are the big takeaways:

Remember that just because your caller ID shows a local number doesn't mean it's a local caller. This could be a robocaller spoofing a local area code.



And we say this all the time, but remember: never, ever volunteer information.

If the caller is legit, they have your information already and don't need your birthday or account number.

For more information, check the FCC's guide to stopping unwanted robocalls and text messages.

