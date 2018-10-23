PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Jackpot: Get the scoop on which numbers to select from an expert

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more from the experts before you pick your Mega Millions numbers.

Related Topics:
financemega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
7 On Your Side: Son waits over a year for dad's grave monument
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
Show More
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
Man accused of groping passenger says Trump 'says it's OK'
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
More News