7 On Your Side: Money moves to make as extra $600/week unemployment benefits expire

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, as part of the CARES Act, is scheduled to end on July 26th in New York State.Those still faced with unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic will stop receiving the extra $600 benefit in July.And with over 96,000 unemployment claims in New York during the first week of the month, many are worried about what to do when the extra money comes to an end."There's definitely a lot of fear right now about what's going to happen," financial attorney Leslie Tayne said.Tayne recommends four important steps for the end of July when millions will adjust to less unemployment help.See where you can cut spending or bring in extra money with a side hustle or part-time work."Ask them what they're willing to do right now. Many might be able to negotiate the interest rates, even the balances, and give you some time," Tayne said.Tayne says don't just ask credit card companies for lower interest rates, also inquire about discounts, deferment, or forbearance on your home's mortgage, car or personal loans, insurance, and utility bills."It's also a good time to build credit if you can still manage payments. Paying down the principal on federal loans which are interest-free until September," Tayne said.Finally, explore resources like food stamps, Medicaid, and other charity in your community."There's a level of embarrassment that they're ashamed, that they're struggling," Tayne said. "There is no shame right now, many people are struggling right now and that's okay."Some relief may come in the form of a second round of stimulus checks.The US Treasury Secretary said that may come by the end of July.