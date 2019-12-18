Single ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

Someone in Ohio is about to have a wonderful life after hitting the jackpot in Tuesday night's $372 million Mega Millions drawing.The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were: 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2.A $1 million second prize ticket was purchased in East Hampton on Long Island.The jackpot, with a cash value of $251.6 million, was the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.This is the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.The ticket holder used the auto lotto feature to purchase the winning ticket. For the jackpot win, Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 selling bonus.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.This is the seventh Mega Millions jackpot won in 2019. The previous winners came from six different states: New York ($437 million on January 1), New Jersey ($273 million on March 1), Missouri ($50 million on March 12), California ($522 million on June 7), New Hampshire ($168 million on July 23), and Texas ($225 million on September 24).The lucky winner in New Hampshire was that state's very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.----------