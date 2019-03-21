Personal Finance

Powerball jackpot surges to $625 million after no winner in Wednesday drawing

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has surged to a whopping $625 million after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing Wednesday night.

The jackpot was previously $562 million, and the numbers were 10, 53, 50, 63, and 14 with a Powerball of 21.

There were four $1 million winners, though, one each in New Jersey, Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

